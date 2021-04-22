POMEROY – Barbara A. Weeks, 93, of Pomeroy, OH, passed away Monday, April 19 after a brief illness. She was born July 5, 1927 in Pomeroy the daughter of the late Herman and Frances Hite Scholl. She was a 1945 graduate of Pomeroy High School and graduated from the Holzer School of Nursing. She was a member of Trinity Church in Pomeroy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years John Reed Weeks, as well as a brother Bruce Scholl.
She is survived by her son, John Thomas Weeks and daughter-in-law, Linda of Dublin, OH; and her daughter, Mary Beth (Weeks)Horne and son-in-law, James Horne of Obetz, OH. Also surviving are beloved grandchildren, Joseph Reed Weeks, also of Dublin, John Christopher Horne, James Matthew Horne and Jason Horne, all of Obetz. Also surviving is her lifelong friend, Eunice Jones.
She was a Red Cross disaster nurse for Gallia and Meigs Counties. Past member of The Plains Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, OH with Pastor Rebecca Zurcher officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. before the service. Family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
