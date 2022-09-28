Barbara Wilson

Nelsonville - Barbara Mae Wilson, age 94, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2022
Barbara was born August 11, 1928 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Jim Pitts and Florence Warren Pitts. member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church; very religious; liked going on rides; loved to cook; loved to read; and loved her westerns.
Surviving are sons Lance Barron of Nelsonville; &Neil (Debbie) Barron of Illinois; daughter Beverly Blackwell of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister Fay (Les) Harris of Nelsonville; grandchildren Jeff Barron (Michelle), Craig Barron, Jaclyn (Matthew) Hubbard, Amber Martin, Jimmie, & Andy; great-grandchildren Kaelyn, Alicia, Nathan, Cole, and a baby girl on the way. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jaynee Castenova for all her help.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Earl Barron & Floyd Wilson; son Jeb Barron; siblings Jim Pitts, Wilbur Pitts, Chuck Pitts, Max Pitts, Rosie Stimmel, Pete Pitts.
Funeral services will be held at 11A.M., Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed on 6-8pm Friday at the funeral home.
