ATHENS – Bartolomeo Martello, 89, of Athens died Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020 at Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Oct. 27, 1930 in Caserta, Italy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria Martello.
He was a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Modern Languages. He was Professor Emeritus in the Department of Modern Languages at Ohio University. He made an important contribution to the teaching of Italian for 34 years.
Bartolomeo Martello came to Ohio University in the fall of 1964 to teach Spanish. Shortly after arriving, he was encouraged to initiate the first Italian courses to be taught in the Department of Modern Languages.
Incorporating music into his language classes was just one of the ways Martello carried out his creative approach to teaching. During his 34 years at Ohio University, Professor Martello inspired a love and enjoyment of Italian among students from many different disciplines. His devotion to teaching helped establish Italian as a permanent part of the curriculum in the Department of Modern Languages.
Bart is survived by his daughters, Mary Martello of Merchantville, New Jersey and Naia Martello of Lansing, Michigan; his son, Richard J. Martello of Athens; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Madeline and Frank DeLuca of Lansing, Michigan.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Antonio Martello. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lansing, Michigan. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
