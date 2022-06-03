New Marshfield - Basil David Carsey, age 81, of New Marshfield died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at his home. Born March 13, 1941 in Athens, he was the son of the late Dana E. Carsey and Helen Holland Carsey.
A 1956 graduate of Waterloo High School, he was employed as a coal miner at Meigs Mine #2 from 1974 retiring in 1996. He was also formerly employed at Abex Corp. He is a member of the Oak Grove Wesleyan Church and McCann Frederick Post 414 American Legion. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Basil is survived by four daughters, Joanie (Mike) Kilgore of Haydenville, Helen (Bob) Martin of New Marshfield, Tara (Rick) Carsey Jackson of St Francis, Kansas, and Savanna Carsey of New Marshfield; a son, David Max Carsey of New Marshfield; seven grandchildren, Krista, Kala, Kaitlin, Julius, Rhea, Megan, and Liam; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Jolley; an aunt, Elizabeth Carsey Phillips; two sisters in law, Ramona (Tom) Douglas and Sheila Tomassetti; two brothers in law, Marvin (Betsy) Shamhart and Jimmy Thomas; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Anita Ruth Shamhart Carsey, who passed away June 29, 2020; a sister, Rita Thomas; and a brother, Dana Carsey, Jr. A graveside service will be conducted Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Military Rites will be conducted by Athens American Legion and Albany VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Basil David Carsey
