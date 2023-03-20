Basil Theodoras

formerly of Athens, Oh - Basil William Theodoras, 89, formerly of Athens, Ohio, passed away in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday March 14, 2023, from COVID pneumonia.
He was born on January 23, 1934, in Dayton, OH, the son of Basil "Bill" Theodoras and Camille Poffenberger Theodoras of Vandalia, OH.
Basil graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in Vandalia, OH in 1951 and the University of Dayton with a business and accounting degree in 1955. He enlisted in the Army on January 15, 1956 and was honorably discharged on December 18, 1957, as a Specialist 3rd class.
Then Basil began a long and varied career in business. He worked for McCall's Company, the publisher of dress patterns and over 50 magazines in the 1960's. After working for McCall's in Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Maryland, Basil worked for the Williams Companies in Tulsa, OK and then Delta Steamship Lines in New Orleans, LA before his retirement.
Three things were always the most important to Basil: his faith, his wife, and his family.
He cherished his marriage of 65 years to Suzanna (Hodson) Theodoras. They married on February 14, 1958. They were a couple who stayed together in both good times and bad. They were together from the mid 1950's until his last breath. They were inseparable. They were bonded by an uncommon faith in each other and love for one another. They reared three children: Hope Ellen, Thomas William, and Michael Lee and took immense pride in each one of them and their accomplishments.
Family was important to Basil, and nothing pleased him more than having an opportunity to "Make Memories" with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He relished each moment with them and left a legacy of warm memories and love for each of them to carry forward.
During retirement, he spent years as a United Methodist lay pastor at several churches in Southeast Ohio and at the Masonic retirement community in Springfield, OH.
At his death, Basil was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a lifetime member of The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio (Vandalia).
Besides his parents, Basil was preceded in death by his two sisters, Dr. Mary Louise Theodoras (Saul) and Helene Annette Theodoras, as well as his son, Thomas (Mary Shumway) Theodoras.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanna, his daughter Hope (Jody) Ely, and his son Michael (Lori) Theodoras, and his grandchildren: Christina, Matthew, William, Madilyn, and Alaina and his great grandchildren: Aislyn, Chloe, Liza Ann, Thomas, and Elsie.
Funeral is Monday March 20, 2023, at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home, 2701 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover AL 35244. Visitation 11:00 - 12:00 CT. Service 12:00 CT.
Basil will be buried at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH alongside his parents and his grandmother. A Masonic Blue Lodge service and a time for family and friends to offer remembrances will be held at graveside on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online registry at curriejefferson.com or mortonwhetstonefh.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Basil Theodoras
