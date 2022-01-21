Glouster - Beatrice M. Watt, 92 of Glouster passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Laurels of Athens. Born Nov. 10, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah Stires Coffman. She retired from Goodyear in Logan.
She is survived by a grandson, Douglas (Joni) Watt of Glouster; granddaughter, Toni Watt Smith of Albany; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Jerika, Jailyn, Douglas Jr., Sarah, and Kylie; great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Goldie Peters of Columbus.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony L. Watt; two brothers, Percy and Ball Coffman; sister, Dorothy Jonas; and an infant brother, Ronnie.
A cremation has taken place and there will be no services observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
