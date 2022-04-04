McArthur - Benita Faye Peters, age 48 of McArthur, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born March 31, 1974 in Princeton, WV, she is the daughter of Rev. William O. Hunter and Emilie VanNess Hunter of Chauncey.
A graduate of Chauncey Faith Academy, she also attended West Virginia Training School. She was the chair of the Vinton County Board of Election and the chair of the Vinton County Republican Party. She was an election poll worker for several years. She taught the Wilton Method of Cake Decorating at area businesses for many years.
She was a charter member of the Chauncey Faith Chapel Church, where she taught Sunday School. She taught and directed Vacation Bible School for many years as well as cooking at church camp. She home schooled her children and was always helping others in need.
In addition to her parents, William and Emilie Hunter, she is survived by her husband of 27 years, Brent W. Peters; two daughters, Bethany Peters of Salem, Ohio and Belinda Peters of the home; three sons, Blake Peters, Brice Peters and Bradley Peters all of the home; a sister, Shelia (Delbert) Howard, serving as Missionaries near Santiago, Brazil.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701 with Rev. Michael King officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Madison Twp., Vinton County. Friends may call Thursday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her sister and brother in law's missionary work, Southern Brazil Missions, c/o Chauncey Faith Chapel Church, P.O. Box 233, Chauncey, OH 45719. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Benita Peters
