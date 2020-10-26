The North Star of the Edwards family faded away as the sun rose on Oct. 24, 2020 with his wife of nearly 70 years Carolyn at his bedside. Reverend Benjamin Edwards, 92, a graduate of Asbury College and Wittenberg Seminary, pastored numerous churches around Ohio during his 60+ years as a Methodist Minister serving as District Superintendent of Athens District during the 1980s. He dedicated his life to serving people, took great pride in being a “man of letters” through his writing and public speaking, and worked hard at insuring his “walk matched his talk”. In retirement, Ben had numerous dogs over the years which were nearly all named “Buddy”, which likely reflected a simpler approach after knowing every name of every parishioner in every church over those sixty some years in the ministry.
