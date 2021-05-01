Athens - Bernard D. Sharpe, 58, Athens, passed away April 19, 2021, at Ohio Health Obleness Hospital E.R. in Athens.
Born in Athens on Sept. 6, 1962, he was the son of Wilfred Sharpe and the late Opal Hudnall Sharpe. He was a carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years Joyce Green Sharpe; children Christina (Princess) Sharpe, Bernard "B.J." (Jessica) Sharpe, Raymond "Bubba" (Jessica) Sharpe all of Athens; step-children, Robert and Vickie Smith, Matthew, Timothy and Christina Smith all of Brunswick, OH; 24 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; siblings, Charlie (Mary) Sharpe of Millfield, Sharon Sharpe of Albany, Wilma Sharpe Burkhart of Athens; his mother-in-law, Betty Bulkoski; close friends, Don Maiorana (Meghan Honert), George (Katrina) Bush and Tyson Bush.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Taylor, and two grandchildren.
Per Bernie's wishes. he was cremated and there will be no viewing or services.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Bernard Sharpe
