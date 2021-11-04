The Plains - Bernice Bailey, 99, of The Plains passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021, at her home.
Born May 24, 1922, in Lodi Township, she was the daughter of the late Dewitt and Florence Phillips Sloane.
She is survived by three children, Leroy Bailey, Donald Fredrick "Freddie" Bailey, Judith Kay Carl; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Bette Sloane; and two nephews, Charlie and Greg.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Bailey; two brothers, Boyd and Charles Sloane; and a sister, Mary Margaret Bobo.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev Robert McDowell officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Bernice Bailey
