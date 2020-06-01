Bernice Foreman

ATHENS – Bernice Lucile Foreman, 83, of Athens, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home. Bon Oct. 2, 1936 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Clayton Turrill and Alberta Marie Brooks Turrill.
A graduate of Albany High School, she retired from the Athens City School System where she worked as a cook at the Athens Middle School. She was a lifelong Athens area resident and a member of White Swan Council Degree of Pocahontas and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary. She was the scorekeeper for several years of the Athens men and women’s softball league.
Bernice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Ray Rutter of Chauncey; two grandchildren, Corey Rutter of Athens and Maggie (Travis) Spears of Chauncey; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Spears, Chaz and Paige Rutter.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Foreman in 2006; and four brothers. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Gary Alton officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
