Athens - Carless Berton "Bert" Miller, 90, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Bert was born on Nov. 5, 1931 in Linden, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Carless and Artie Miller.
He graduated from Spencer West Virginia High School in 1949 and Ohio University in 1955 with a degree in agriculture. He was a Korean War Veteran and served 16 months in South Korea as part of the 40th Division in the U.S. Army.
Bert worked as a sanitarian in the health departments of Athens, Jackson and Washington Counties. He was a retired dairy farmer. He was a member of the American Legion, Savannah Lodge and a life member of the National Rifle Association.
He is survived by wife, Sandra Woods Miller; two sons, John (Kim) Miller and David (Michelle) Miller; six grandchildren, Brittany (Derek) Young, Tyler (Tanya) Miller, Haley Devore, Isaac Miller, Ian Miller and Iden Miller; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Young, Blake Young and Gauge Ray; two nephews, Michael and Jeff Miller; great-nephew, Matthew (Ashley) Miller; and two great-great-nephews, Jimmy Miller and Andrew Miller.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Miller and his wife, Marie; father and mother-in law Charles and Peg Woods; as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Bert's family would like to thank the staff, nurses and STNA's at Kimes for their care and comfort of Bert and his family while he was there. The family would also like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for their care.
Military graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and The Albany VFW Post 9893, at the South Canaan Cemetery with Rev. Monte McCune officiating.
Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home.
You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
