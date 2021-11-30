Athens - Bessie Marie Wolfe, age 84, of Athens, died Friday evening, Nov. 26, 2021, at her home. Born Sept. 15, 1937, in Alexander Township, Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Clee & Grace Swart Bailey.
A graduate of Albany High School, she was employed in the finishing room with McBee Corp. and retired from the Athens office of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Bessie is survived by two sons, Brad Wolfe of Denver, Colorado and Brian (Corinne) Wolfe of Huntersville, NC; and a grandson, Gunnar Wolfe.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Wolfe in 2018; a daughter-in-law, Martha Pena; a sister, Marcelle Riley and four brothers, Russell, Leslie, Lee and Glen Bailey. A graveside service will be conducted Friday Dec. 3rd at 1 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville with Pastor Stanley Strode officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Bessie Wolfe
