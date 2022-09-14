Bette Sloane Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athens - Bette J. Sloane, 86, Athens, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022,at her residence.Born December 1, 1935, in Athens, she was the daughter of the lateRalph McKinley and Lillian Richardson Pence. She retired from the formerAthens Mental Health Center, and was a member of Bates Methodist Church.Bette is survived by daughter Debra McAdoo, stepsons Earl Thomas, andCharlie Sloane; grandchildren Bart (Carrie) Goble, Megan (Jason) Snow,Shannon (Nathan) Hamelund; step-grandchildren Rebecca Long, and Emily Fouty;great-grandchildren Lane and Brett Goble, Lili Ramsey, and Sterling Snow.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband CharlesR. Sloane, and brothers John R. and William R. Pence.Services are Friday 1 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with PastorCarrie Ator-James officiating. Visitation is Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at thefuneral home.you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.Bette Sloane To plant a tree in memory of Bette Sloane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bette J. Sloane R. Sloane Genealogy Sport Debra Mcadoo Grandchild John R. William R. Pence Athens Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Spartans blank Bulldogs in dominant gridiron showdown Athens High School alumnae inducted into American Academy of Arts and Sciences Burrow an example of what's right about today's professional athletes 'Joe Cool' keeps calm and collected amid meteoric rise Reports of vandalism at Athens County gas pumps being investigated Trending Recipes
