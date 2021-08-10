Athens - Betty Ruth Arnold, age 87, of Athens, died Saturday morning, Aug. 7, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born April 11, 1934, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Pearly Smith and Hazel Rachel Linscott Smith.
A graduate of Athens High School, she retired from the A&P Grocery as a supervisor cashier after 35 years of service. She and her late husband owned and operated the Rainbow Inn on Route 33 South for several years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, painting, reading, flower gardening and "going to Walmart".
Betty is survived by three sons, Gordon (Dixie) Neal of Guysville, Danny G. Arnold, Jr. of Athens and Dirk Arnold; his significant other, Amy Williams of Athens; three grandchildren, Samantha (Richard) Keith of Jacksonville, Nathan Neal and Cree Arnold; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Alex, Logan, Brandon, Sheridan and Halley; two sisters, Joyce Meeks of Guysville and Donna (Jeff) Whitlatch of Athens; a brother, Jerry (Ginger) Smith of Coolville; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Danny G. Arnold, Sr., who died Aug. 15, 1976; a grandson, William Cody Neal; two sisters, Helen Fish and Pearl McClain; three brothers, Gordon, Chuck and Joe Smith.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery, Athens. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Betty Arnold
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.