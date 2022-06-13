Betty Blankenship Jun 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pomeroy - Betty L. Blankenship, 67, Pomeroy, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022,in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.She was born July 30, 1954, in Albany, the daughter of the lateHarry Eldon and Mary Frances Lucas Lee. She was a salesclerk at NewTo You, and a member of The Redman's Lodge.Betty is survived by children Lisa (Bryan) Proffitt, Darrell Lee, andApril Blankenship; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; a sisterPatricia Lee (John Willison) and brothers Chuck (Bobbi) Lee andAb Lee.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sistersLinda Norris and JoAnn Willard.Family and friends may call Tuesday 6-8 P.M. at Bigony-JordanFuneral Home. Cremation will follow.you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Betty Blankenship To plant a tree in memory of Betty Blankenship as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Betty L. Blankenship Patricia Lee Lisa Chuck Grandchild Book Cremation Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens County real estate transfers County to issue shutdown notice to get contractor to clean-up project site Nelsonville honors Hope Woodson Two arrested in ACSO knock-and-talk operation Two speak against proposed Columbia Gas rate increase Trending Recipes
