Pomeroy - Betty L. Blankenship, 67, Pomeroy, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022,

in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born July 30, 1954, in Albany, the daughter of the late

Harry Eldon and Mary Frances Lucas Lee. She was a salesclerk at New

To You, and a member of The Redman's Lodge.

Betty is survived by children Lisa (Bryan) Proffitt, Darrell Lee, and

April Blankenship; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; a sister

Patricia Lee (John Willison) and brothers Chuck (Bobbi) Lee and

Ab Lee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters

Linda Norris and JoAnn Willard.

Family and friends may call Tuesday 6-8 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan

Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.

you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Betty Blankenship

