THE PLAINS — Betty June Brown, 91, of The Plains, passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020 at her home. Born Nov. 27, 1928 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Fannie Martin Pickett France and Stanton Howard France.
A graduate of Athens High School, she was a resident of Athens until 1967 when she moved to The Plains. She was employed at Clines Pharmacy on Court Street in 1954 and at the same location later known as Full Walgreen Drugs for 30 years. She retired from Rite Aid Corporation after 15 years of service in 1999.
She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church, Retired Senior Volunteer Program and First Families of Athens County. She was a long time volunteer at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and the Castrop Center in Athens.
Betty was an avid walker that loved nature and caring for birds and squirrels with her many feeders. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and her yard. She loved genealogy of her family and the history of the Athens area, keeping scrapbooks of events and places growing up in a small town.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Todd) Gardner of Athens; her two sons, Michael T. “Tim” Brown of The Plains and David (Susan) Brown of Kensington, Maryland; a son in law, Larry Cooper of Athens; two granddaughters, Katie Gardner of Athens and Stacey (Rob) Gavrell of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; two grandsons, Patrick Todd Cooper of The Plains and Bryan (April) Cooper of Athens; four great grandchildren, Emma & Jocelyn Gavrell both of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Ashley Cooper and Bryana Cooper both of Athens; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her special friend, Stacie Decominada of The Plains. Her life was truly dedicated to loving and raising her children.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Brown Cooper; five half brothers and sisters; and her beloved dog Abby.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Ragu, Dr. Patel and their staff, and the Nurses and staff of OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice.
Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with her son, Pastor David Brown officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 W. State St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
