Betty Lou Brozak

STEWART – Betty Lou Brozak, 80, of Stewart, died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2020 at her home.

Born Feb. 25, 1940 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Martin Leroy and Emma Verlinda Bail Dunfee.

She was a graduate of Rome Canaan High School and was secretary of her alumni. She also formerly worked on the Election Board.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; three children, Johnny (Jackie Shields) Brozak, Mary Lou Bowers, Eddie (Kim) Brozak; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Monica, Kenney, Tyler, Madison; three great-grandchildren, Macie, Morgan, Gavin; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Estella Benson, Luzing Dunfee, Thelma Stobart, Martha Sharp, Roxie Randolph, Mary Sharp, and Doris Miller.

Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

