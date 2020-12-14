STEWART – Betty Lou Brozak, 80, of Stewart, died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2020 at her home.
Born Feb. 25, 1940 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Martin Leroy and Emma Verlinda Bail Dunfee.
She was a graduate of Rome Canaan High School and was secretary of her alumni. She also formerly worked on the Election Board.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; three children, Johnny (Jackie Shields) Brozak, Mary Lou Bowers, Eddie (Kim) Brozak; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Monica, Kenney, Tyler, Madison; three great-grandchildren, Macie, Morgan, Gavin; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Estella Benson, Luzing Dunfee, Thelma Stobart, Martha Sharp, Roxie Randolph, Mary Sharp, and Doris Miller.
Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.