Nelsonville - Betty J. Keirns Cagg, age 95, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at The Lindley Inn, The Plains, Ohio.
Betty was born June 7, 1926, in Millfield, Ohio to Oliver Keirns and Julia Byers Keirns.
She graduated from Chauncey Dover High School in 1944, attended the First Presbyterian Church in Nelsonville, was a member of the Women's Association of the Church, was very active in the former York Grange, retired as cafeteria supervisor for the Nelsonville-York City Schools in 1981 and loved cooking and sewing, especially quilting.
Surviving are daughters, Maxine (Bob) Young of Athens, and Bernita Crawford (Paul Bean) of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Susan Teal of Lancaster, Jeffrey (Jenn) Young of Upper Arlington, and Marc (Cecilia) Young of Houston, TX; great-grandson, Damien Young of Houston, TX; great-granddaughters, Tyler and Roary Teal of Lancaster; sister, Louise Stedman of Athens; brother, Joe (Nancy) Keirns of Millfield; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Keirns of Glouster; special cousins, Jesse and Peggy McKee of New Marshfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Harland H. Cagg, who passed in 2008; siblings, Elsie (Eldon) Ball, Mary (Wilbur) McCune, Sidney "Jack" (Helen) Keirns, Robert (Rita) Keirns, and Jim Keirns; and son-in-law, Robert S. Crawford.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Connett Cemetery, near Nelsonville, with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Betty J. Cagg, to the charity of your choice.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Betty Cagg
