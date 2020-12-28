GLOUSTER – Betty Jean Coffman, 85, of Glouster, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at Doctors West Hospital, Columbus. Born April 3, 1935 in Oakdale, she was the daughter of the late Ernest “Jeff” and Faye Lowery Nott. She was a member of the Oakdale Christian Church where she served as the secretary for several years. She was also a member of the Oakdale Friendship Circle. Betty enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with family.
She is survived by three sons, Charles “Chuck” (Jeff Dingey) Coffman Jr. of Georgia, Jeffrey (Mary) Coffman of Glouster, and Randy Coffman of Glouster; three daughters, Vickie (Terry) Hooper of Glouster, Mary (Steve) Hewitt of The Plains, and Kimberly (Butch) Decore of Glouster; 27 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kay (Kenny) Bryson of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Carol Nott; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Coffman; a daughter, Brenda (Dave) McCoy; two brothers, Eddie and David Nott; an infant brother; and a sister, Janice Pulley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty’s granddaughter, Jillian for her special care and checking on Betty daily.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Jerry Marang officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice Columbus, 800 McConnell Dr. Columbus, OH 43214. Masks and social distancing are required while attending all services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.