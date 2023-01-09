Betty Crum Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Guysville - Betty Lou Crum, 78, of Guysville, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her home. She enjoyed Elvis, NASCAR and dirt track racing.Born March 6, 1944 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Faye Stover.Betty is survived by her five children, Debbie, Jean, Delbert (daughter-in-law Mary), Barbara and Nancy; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert L Crum, Sr.Per Betty's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Betty Crum To plant a tree in memory of Betty Crum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Betty Lou Crum Track Racing Genealogy Nancy Barbara Grandchild Elvis Debbie Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Murray City assistant fire chief dies after collision Scott Frank resigns as Nelsonville city manager Athens County under flood warning until evening of Jan. 3 State court rules in favor of Ohio University in lawsuit Flooding continues as rain hits southeast Ohio Trending Recipes
