Guysville - Betty June Day, 92, of Guysville, Ohio, passed away Oct. 12, 2021, peacefully at her home of 62 years, surrounded by her loving children.
Betty was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Cedar Grove, WV, and was the daughter of the late Roy and Edna Caplinger. She was a Parkersburg High School graduate.
Betty was a loving wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, farming, canning, gardening, crocheting and being outside working on her flowers.
She is survived by her six children, Tim (Barb) Day, Jim (Junie) Day, Nancy Staats (John Davis), Chris (Tammy) Day, Joel (Linda) Day and Melissa (Greg) Wilfong; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren along with two sisters, Helen Theis of Kanawha and Ethel Heflin of Kanawha; several nieces and nephews and her special friend and caregiver, Tina Hooper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Don Day of almost 60 years; an infant son, Dennis; a brother, Okey Caplinger and an infant grandson, Casey Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH. Burial will follow in Vanderhoof Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
