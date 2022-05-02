Betty Hicks

Haydenville - Betty Mae Hicks, 63, of Haydenville, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Betty was born January 30, 1959, in Athens, the daughter of the late Raymond Monroe Stover and Mary Jane (Justice) Stover. She was the widow of the late, Lee Hicks Jr.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Molly (Jeff) Detty of Chillicothe; sister, Mary Ann Russell of Haydenville; brother, Boyd Stover of Haydenville; furry grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Stover Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in memory of Betty to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
