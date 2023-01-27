Albany - Betty Jane Perry, 97, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at her residence. The meaning of the name Betty is the "Oath of God". Betty was born October 3, 1925, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of the late Glenn and Eleanor Rhodes Booth. Betty was the widow of the late Orlan Darrell Perry.
She formerly worked at Timken Steel in Columbus during WW II, raised her family, and then worked for Austin Powder Company for 17 years.
Betty is survived by her sons, Jim (Louise) Perry of Albany and David Perry of Albany; Barb (Dave) Thomas of Albany; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Shirley) Booth of Zaleski; sisters, Rosie Rider of Columbus, Sheryl Tripp of Zaleski, Patty (Larry) Coffee of Zaleski and Wilma June (Frank) Knifer of Kansas and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Steven Perry and Mike (Johanne) Perry; daughter-in-law, Gina Perry; granddaughter, Tonya Kisor; brothers, Bill and Bob Booth and sisters, Joanne Tripp and Mary Lou Morrison.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Richard Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Bean Hill Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Betty Jane Perry to ProMedica Hospice, 444 N. Summit St., Toledo, Ohio 43604.
