Betty L. (Mulpas) Jeffers, 87, of The Plains, died peacefully at her home on May 10, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a two year battle with lymphoma.
Betty was the daughter of the late Verna L. Darnell Mulpas and Clarence E. Mulpas. She was born in Athens County, Canaan Township, on Willow Creek Road in a log cabin on Feb. 14, 1932. Her husband Warren Almarean Jeffers passed away in 2008, after their marriage of 57 years.
Betty is survived by her sons, Warren Allen (Lana) of The Plains and Gary of Gahanna; three grandchildren, Elissa (Matt) Day of Albany, Josie (Reid) Dupler of The Plains and Alec Jeffers of Blue Ash; four great-grandchildren, Ellie and Cooper Day, Will and Russ Dupler; two brothers, Donald (Dee) Mulpas of Trimble and Charles (Mary Ann) Mulpas of Buckner, Illinois; sister-in-law, Mary Jeffers of Cleveland (formerly of The Plains); and several nieces and nephews.
Betty graduated from Jacksonville-Trimble High School in the spring of 1951, and married her husband Warren on Dec. 22 of that year. They settled in Athens County and in 1958, bought their first home in The Plains. From 1972 to 1991, they relocated to New Albany, due to Warren’s work. Betty provided child care in their home. Upon Warren’s retirement, they returned to The Plains and built a new home there. Betty was employed as a cook at The Sundae Shoppe in The Plains and was known for her homemade noodles, rolls, and pies.
Betty was a member of the Athens Senior Club. She enjoyed the friendships she made there and the many group trips she was able to take with the group. Special thanks go to Ohio Health Hospice and to Betty’s special caretakers Carolyn Bell, Sue Charney Caudill and Mary Slater, who were with her daily during the final year of her illness.
Public calling hours will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. A private graveside will be in the Jeffers Family Cemetery, Pleasanton Road, Shade, Ohio with Father Marty officiating. Due to the current health situation in our nation, social distancing will be observed and for the safety of the public and family, face masks will be required.
Donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, Ohio 45701 or to the Athens County Dog Shelter, 13333 OH-913, Chauncey, Ohio 45719.
You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
