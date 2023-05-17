Albany - Betty Irene Lambert, age 91 of Albany, went to be in the arms of her Savior on May 16, 2023. Betty was born Nov. 29, 1931 in Athens, and was the daughter of the late Howard D. "H.D." Martin and Lettie Brooks Martin.
Betty was a proud "49er", graduating from Athens High School in 1949. She was a part of many ventures including Coin Laundry, Coin Vending, and the first and only A&W Root Beer stand in Athens. She was employed at Ohio University for 31 years, working her way up from being a cook and retiring as Manager of Shively Dining Hall.
She was known for her strong faith in the Lord. She was a Gideon and ministered to individuals in prison. She was known to lead ministry, and played piano and sang hymns at area churches and nursing homes for many years.
Betty gave to many causes throughout her life from Wounded Warriors, Smile Train, American Red Cross, Good Works and Feed America, just to name a few. She was certainly a philanthropist during her years.
Betty is survived by two sons, Larry (Brenda) Lambert of Athens and Michael (Jean) Lambert of Albany; seven grandchildren, Ian, Erin, Ellen, Nathan, Kristen, Kendall and Kacey; she was also loved by several great grandchildren; a brother, Jack Martin of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, the love of her life, Ernest Lambert, who passed in 2009; a beloved daughter, Jane Ellen Lambert; a beloved son, Alan "Rocky" Lambert; and a brother, James Martin.
Friends may call Monday, May 22nd, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home conducted by Rev. Phil Foster with burial in Alexander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Works, P.O. Box 4, Athens, OH 45701, www.good-works.net. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Betty Lambert
