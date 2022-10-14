Nelsonville - Betty Lou Rosser, age 94, of Nelsonville, peacefully passed away as the Lord called her home, surrounded by her family on October 11, 2022, at The Inn at Winchester Trail, Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Betty was born May 14, 1928 in Buchtel, Ohio to John Newman and Elizabeth Unkel Newman. She was a Lancaster High School graduate; member of the Nelsonville United Methodist Church and attended the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church. Betty retired after 25 years as County Registrar from the Athens County Health Department. Anyone that met her, immediately adored her, due to her great personality. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and she loved her fur babies.
Surviving are her children, Vicki McDonald of Nelsonville; Deborah Lax of Nelsonville; Tim (Melanie) Rosser of Autryville, NC, Todd Rosser of Nelsonville, and Troy Rosser of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) McDonald, Chrissy Lax, Heather (Carlton) Weeks, Justin (Kristen) Rosser, Cody (Buffi) Rosser, Aaron Rosser, Tarann Rosser; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years Don Rosser; siblings, William, John, and James Newman.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours were observed 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
