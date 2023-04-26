Betty McDonald

Athens - Betty A. McDonald, 85, of Athens, died on April 22, 2023 at The Laurels of Athens. Born July 26, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Margaret Young McDonald.
She was a 1955 graduate of Albany High School and married Charles W. Buckley in June 1956. She worked as a teenager at Cline's Pharmacy on Court Street in Athens, OH.
After starting a family while living in Albany, they moved to Athens, in 1961, where she was actively involved in Athens Friends and Newcomers from its inception in 1969. She worked at Props & Trims for a time during that period. At the same time, she began working in the newly formed "Head Start" program for local children not yet in school; the precursor to what's now known as Pre-School and she eventually became a volunteer Foster "Grandmother" in that system. She was employed by the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, which she retired from.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law; Chuck and Karen Buckley; daughter-in-law, Julie Buckley; grandchildren, Derek (Val) Buckley, Ryan (Amanda) Buckley, Trace (Angie [recently deceased]) Buckley, Sean (Shauna) Buckley, Jessica Buckley Steele, Alyssa Buckley, Jacob Buckley, Wyatt Buckley, Kristen Buckley and Jon McGee, Brandon (Jessica) Buckley, Dustin Buckley, Brandi Miller, Jeffrey Miller, Trevor Miller and Gage Miller; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as special family members, Debbie and Jeff Kirkendall; and five sisters, Treva Bolin, Linda Cook, Wanda Witham, Sharon McDonald and Patty Clem.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; a granddaughter, Jennifer Buckley; two sons, Marlon Buckley and Chris Buckley; two sisters, Shirley Markin and Leila Holcomb; and a brother, Gayle McDonald.
Thanks are extended to The Laurels of Athens (special thanks to Sara, Barb, Irene, Drue, Jodi, Kelly and the nurses of the 600 hall). The family appreciates the local Hospice Care and the Palliative Care provided. There will be no services according to her wishes. Jagers & Sons Funeral Home is serving the family. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Betty McDonald
