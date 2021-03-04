Athens - Betty Jean Richter Reese, 80, of Athens, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at The Lindley Inn, The Plains. Born Feb. 13, 1940, in Emporia, KS, she was the daughter of the late George Richter and Dorothy Drury Richter.
She received her bachelor's degree from Wichita State University and her master's degree from Michigan State University. She was employed at the cooperative extension service with The Ohio State University. She was a volunteer at The Dairy Barn Arts Center and the Ohio University Kennedy Museum of Art.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jean Reese of Athens, and preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Reese in March 2017.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens County Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Betty Reese
