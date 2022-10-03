Glouster - Betty L. Smith, 86 of Glouster passed away Saturday October 1, 2022, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born October 25, 1935, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Lowry Russell. She graduated from J.T. High School in 1953. Betty worked several years for the Board of Elections, Trimble Township Precinct where she was the presiding judge, and also worked at the Bank of Athens and the Athens National Bank. She later retired from the Ohio Department of Health in Nelsonville, which is now located in Logan. She was a member of the Greens Run and Taylor Ridge Christian Churches where she taught Sunday School and the young people's group. She also served as Treasurer at the Taylor Ridge Christian Church for the last 25 years. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star Thea Chapter #192 in Trimble.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ronald L. Smith, whom she married on August 9, 1958; a son, Brad (Carol) Smith of Glouster; grandchildren, Jayanna Smith, Erik Hook and DaNell (David) Harvey; great grandchildren, Harlow Hook, David Jr. and Daisy Harvey; and a brother, Roger (Cookie) Russell of Greens Run.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Smith; brothers, Donald, David, and William Russell; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine and Donna Russell and Carol Bradshaw.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 8, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Debbie Koons officiating. Interment will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Taylor Ridge Christian Church, c/o Wavelene Snyder, 19263 Taylor Ridge Rd. Glouster, Ohio 45732. A potluck dinner will be held at the Taylor Ridge Christian Church immediately following the committal service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Betty Smith
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.