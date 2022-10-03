Betty Smith

Glouster - Betty L. Smith, 86 of Glouster passed away Saturday October 1, 2022, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born October 25, 1935, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Lowry Russell. She graduated from J.T. High School in 1953. Betty worked several years for the Board of Elections, Trimble Township Precinct where she was the presiding judge, and also worked at the Bank of Athens and the Athens National Bank. She later retired from the Ohio Department of Health in Nelsonville, which is now located in Logan. She was a member of the Greens Run and Taylor Ridge Christian Churches where she taught Sunday School and the young people's group. She also served as Treasurer at the Taylor Ridge Christian Church for the last 25 years. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star Thea Chapter #192 in Trimble.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.