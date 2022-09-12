Millfield - Betty Tinkham, 94, of Millfield, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 17, 1928 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Bernice Bretz Deeter.
A graduate of The Plains High School, she had been employed at the Nelsonville Fair Store, area restaurants and Hickory Creek Nursing Center. She was a member of McDougal Church and was very active in the Chauncey AMVETS Post 53, serving in several offices including Chaplain. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren and great grandchildren camping, fishing and to various festivals and fairs to ride the Midway.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Linda (Paul) Keirns of Millfield, Brenda Norris of Millfield, and Judy (John) Sabo of Somerset; two sons, Ronald (Carol) Tinkham of The Plains and Donald Tinkham of Athens; six grandchildren, Tabby (Steven) Durrett, Tony Keirns, Joey Sabo, Judy (Tim) Varner, Donnie (Amy) Tinkham, and Eric Tinkham; a step grandson, Steve Michael; sixteen great grandchildren, Amerie, Shaylee, Brantley, Tayden, Tiara, Katie, Cheyanne, Kylie, Kara, Dylan, Ava, Sammie, Timmy, Hayley, Chase, and Thai; step great grandchildren, Addison and Steven; a great, great grandchild, Timmy; a sister, JoAnne Baughman of The Plains; and a sister in law, Verna Tinkham.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Tinkham, Sr.; a daughter, Rebecca Tinkham Smith; a son, Gerald Tinkham, Jr.; three grandchildren, Jason Tinkham, Denise Keirns and Tara Sabo; and a son in law, Joe Norris.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Her wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of her life at a later date. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Betty Tinkham
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Tinkham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.