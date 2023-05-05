BELPRE - Betty G. Murrey Vineyard of Belpre, OH, went to be with her Lord, May 2, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living.
She was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Coolville, OH, in Athens County, the daughter of Harry Lester and Wren Garten Murrey.
Betty was a graduate of Carthage Troy High School, past employee of the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. in Columbus, OH and the Wooster Telephone Co. in Wooster, OH. She was a seamstress, cake decorator and loved flowers and birds. She was a longtime member of Gospel Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Surviving are her children, Teresa (Sherm) Summerfield of Belpre, OH, D. Wayne Vineyard of Airgillite, KY, Susanne (Trent) Spears of Coolville, OH and Crystal (Brian) Vineyard Fluharty of China Grove, NC; 6 grandchildren, Tara, Whitney, Derek, Jessi, Kaitlin and Hope; 8 great-grandchildren, Emerie, Autumn, Ihla, Adler, Landon, Sutton, Iris and Levi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dorsel; brothers, Eddie, Robert and Bill.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, OH, with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Burial will be in the Stewart Cemetery, Hockingport, OH.
Viewing will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 11 A.M. until time of service.
Thank you to the caring staff of The Wyngate Senior Living, Amedisys Health and Lulu the cat, who stayed with her until the end.
