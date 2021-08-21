Betty Wakefield

Albany - Betty Louise (Davis) Wakefield passed away peacefully at her home in Albany, Ohio on Aug. 16, 2021. She was born on Jan. 24, 1930, in Hebbardsville, Ohio. Her parents were the late Louise and Harry Davis Sr. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James W. Wakefield and her siblings, Pearl Lehoe, Barbara Rosser, Harry (Sonny) Davis Jr., and son-in-law, David Lovsey.
Betty is survived by her five daughters, Sandra Lovsey of Macon, GA, Jane (John) Gordon, of Athens, Janet (Bert) Stull, Woodlands, TX., Jeanette Draper, Woodlands, TX., and Deb (Jim) Bowman, of Marble Falls, TX.; grandchildren, Collette (Todd) Ussery, Jill (Eddie) Pipkin, Angie (Jerry) Gregory, and Alicia Fuller, all of Macon GA., Megan Stull, Missoula, MT., Katie Stull, Highlands Ranch, CO., and Zack Draper, Houston, TX. She was also proud of her seven great-grandchildren and
five great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was an avid sports fan who attended Athens Bulldog and American Legion baseball games with her husband. Later in life, she enjoyed viewing various sports teams on television including Reds and Bengals games, OSU, WVU, OU, and Duke football and basketball games, and various women's games. She particularly loved watching Reds catcher, Tucker Barnhart and Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow perform because he gave 100% effort on the field.
Through most of her adult life, Betty got pleasure from working in her yard and caring for flowers she had planted. In recent years, she delegated those tasks to daughter, Jane. Betty loved all flowers, but miniature red roses were her favorite.
Betty devoted her life to her husband, Jim and family who meant the world to her. She was a kind, caring, loving, determined, strong, hardworking mother and wife who supported her family members and worked tirelessly with her husband on numerous business, family, and household tasks. Her home was tidy and spotless until the day of her passing. She believed in education and spent many hours providing "taxi cab" service for her five daughters to public school activities in Athens and to Ohio University.
Betty was a Christian lady who said her prayers nightly on behalf of family members, friends, and strangers who needed God's help. She was also a patriot who proudly supported America. She attended Memorial Day and Veterans' Day parades and flew our country's flag. Our community has lost a true member of the "Greatest Generation".
The family is comforted in knowing that Mom is with Dad in heaven and they are planning some do-it-yourself projects or getting ready to attend a baseball game featuring "Angels in the Outfield".
Mom, we love and miss you greatly. Thank you for many, many wonderful memories!
Because of COVID-19 and travel arrangements, a private service for the family was held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with interment in the Alexander Cemetery. you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfunealhome.com Betty Wakefield
