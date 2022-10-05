Betty Wolf

Betty C. Wolf, age 95, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away October 2, 2022 at Arbors at Carroll. Betty was widowed after 66 years of marriage to Charles Wesley (Wes) Wolf.
Betty was born January 8, 1927 in Athens, Ohio to Rev. W. Carroll Chesser and Nellie (Nelle) Bumgarner Chesser. She graduated from Union Furnace High School; member of the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church; former member of the First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville.
Betty was very involved in the church throughout her life. She enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, cooking for the church, and participating on church committees. She was selfless in her giving to others. She was an avid baker and would make cookies and candy for everyone in the neighborhood. She was also a passionate Ohio State Buckeye fan. After she lost her eyesight she still enjoyed the games by listening to every basketball and football game on the radio, even on her last day she was able to listen to some of the OSU/Rutgers game.
Betty was most proud of her family. Surviving are her son Jerry Wolf of Lancaster; granddaughter Betty (Tom) Sigmund of Powell; great-grandchildren Heather (Rob) Chenault of Hilliard, David (Jessica) Sigmund of Port St. Lucie, FL; great-great grandchildren Charli Chenault, Robby Chenault; great-great grandchildren Maddox, Beckett, and Ashton Sigmund; sister Marna Burwell of Centerburg; and special friends Sandy Covert, Reva Lori, and Mike Alley.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Wes Wolf; brothers Lloyd, Millard, Larry, and Glenn Chesser; sister Donna Cunningham; grandson Jerry Wolf II.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:30 pm at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Anthony (Tony) Hudson officiating.
Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed, Sunday, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the funeral home, with the funeral services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Betty's memory to the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church. Betty Wolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.