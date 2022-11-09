Nelsonville - Betty Jane Yost, age 93, of Nelsonville, Ohio, went home with her Heavenly Father on November 6, 2022 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Betty was born February 10, 1929 in Circle Hill, Ohio to Joseph and Mildred Marie Powell.
Betty spent her life in Nelsonville working for Brooks Shoe Factory and then Goodyear. She was a devoted member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church for 72 years and loved Sunday School in the nursery. Betty loved her "babies". She loved her family immensely and will be forever missed.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Don Yost; brother Richard Powell of Nelsonville; sister Vera Davis of Nelsonville; several nieces and nephews including special niece and nephew Timmy and Gloria Powell.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Carl Hook; siblings, Harriett Chalfan, Bonnie O'Nail, Ruth Hook, and Billy Joe Powell; brothers-in-law Pearl Chalfan, Carl O'Nail, and Emmett Davis; sisters-in-law June Powell and Faunie Powell.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Andy Stine officiating.
Calling hours will be observed on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 11 am to time of service at the funeral home.
