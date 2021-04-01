Beverly Harter

Athens - Beverly (Bev) Harter died under the care of Hospice on Tuesday, March 23. Prior to moving to Athens, OH, in 2012, she was a longtime resident of Plattsmouth, NE.
Bev graduated high school from Wiota Consolidated School in the class of 1961 in Wiota, IA. She earned an Associate's degree from Iowa Western, a Bachelor's degree from Peru State University, and a Master's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher for the Plattsmouth Community Schools for 28 years. Upon retirement, she continued to mentor and tutor students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School.
Bev will be remembered as a talented educator committed to serving others. "Bev had a true passion for learning and teaching and passed that passion on to others, including me growing up," shared Lonny Otto, the Human Resources Director for Pactiv Evergreen in Temple, Texas. "It is that passion that drew me to teaching when I got out of the military and eventually led me to get my Master's degree and follow my true passion in HR. It was an honor to have Bev as part of my life and to have her as a strong mother figure."
Bev generously shared her gifts in diverse community settings including as a charter member of the Plattsmouth Kiwanis Club, member of the Plattsmouth Public Library Board, founding coordinator of the GED program and adult education in Plattsmouth, and an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America. After moving to Athens, she became a member of Christ the King University Parish and remained involved with the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth.
She is preceded in death by Richard W. Harter, her husband of 39 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Lynn Harter; son-in-law, Dr. Scott Titsworth; granddaughter, Emma Grace Harter; brother Royce Kitelinger and his wife, Karen; sister, Karen Nollette, and brother-in-law, John Harter and his wife, Tres.
Her family is grateful for the healthcare she received from Dr. Tracy Shaub, Dr. Michael Reed, and Regina Sayrs, N.P., and the staff of Ohio Health Hospice and the Lindley Inn. Marie Ficklin and Nancy Klein remained close friends with Bev after she moved to Athens and were instrumental in keeping her connected to the Plattsmouth community.
A memorial service, Rosary Service, Mass of Christian Burial, and a graveside burial service will be held in Nebraska in the fall of 2021.
The family suggests memorials to St. John the Baptist School or the Plattsmouth Public Library in Nebraska, Passion Works Studio in Athens, OH, or donor's choice.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Beverly Harter
