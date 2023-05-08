Columbus - Beverly A. (Becky) Midkiff, age 85, passed away on April 8, 2023 at the Kobacker House Hospice Center, Columbus, Ohio, from complications of Parkinson’s disease and heart disease.
Becky was born in Springfield, Ohio, and retired from the United States Postal Service before moving to Shade, Ohio (Athens County) with her family. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed church activities, and was a member of the Shade United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons Gerald Midkiff and Andy Midkiff, both of Athens County, and her sister Kristi Woods of Plantation, Fl. Also, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, dear neighbors, close friends, and cat Susan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Midkiff, son Joseph (Joe) Midkiff, parents Roy Paul and Elsie DeVore Gordon, and her beloved dog Polly.
Services will be held at the Shade United Methodist Church (Shade Rd. just off old Rt. 33, Shade, Oh) on Friday, May 12, 2023. Calling hours 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with Celebration of Life services at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow.
In in Lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation would be appreciated: Parkinson.org – Tribute Gift or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st St., Miami, FL 33131.
