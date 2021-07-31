Westerville - Beverly Dawn Roederer (Moreland), 61, of Westerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly from cardiovascular disease at her home on August 10, 2020.
Beverly was born February 11, 1959, in Toledo, OH to Allen and Jeanette (McCreery) Belknap. After the passing of her Father Allen in 1960, she was adopted by Donald E. Moreland in 1964. Bev is adored, celebrated and remembered by her children, Dawna Roederer (Lou Poster) and Brent Roederer (Marcela Rodriguez); granddaughters, Emma and Kaidance; grandson, Daniel; beloved sister Barb Murphy (Don Dougall); brother, Don Moreland (Cari); 12 nieces; 7 nephews; many brothers and sisters-in-law; coworkers and dear friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her biological father, Allen Belknap; her older brother, Barton; mother-in-law Patricia Roederer; brother-in-law John Murphy; mother Jeanette Moreland; and father Donald Moreland.
A memorial will be held on August 7, 2021, beginning around 3:30 - 4 p.m. at the Hoover Reservoir Park shelter house beside the Red Bank Marina located at 7001 Sunbury Rd, Westerville, OH 43082. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not safely gather in 2020 after Beverly passed. We ask that all those in attendance please follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines when attending to protect our family and friends. Beverly Roederer
