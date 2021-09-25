Irwin - Beverly Sue Maccombs Greenbaum, age 64, of Irwin, passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2021. Beverly was born Jan. 28, 1957, in Nelsonville, Ohio to Paul and Rheta Maccombs.
She was a 1975 graduate of Athens High School and went on to study and run track at Ohio University and The Ohio State University. Beverly worked at various places, most recently providing home health care for a number of people in Madison County, however, her favorite job was taking care of her family. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Maccombs.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jerry Greenbaum; children, Derek (Jessica) Lawler and Danielle (Tristan) Dunlap; grandchildren, Maci and Mackenzie Lawler; mother, Rheta Maccombs; siblings, Becky (Gary) McVey, Beth (Mike) Powers, Rick Maccombs, and Steve (Barb) Maccombs; mother-in-law, Virginia Greenbaum; sisters-in-law, Janet Pauley and Jayne (Randy) Rausch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Beverly to a charity of the donor's choice. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Shiloh Mennonite Church 7521 Woods West Ave, London, OH 43140 where a celebration of life service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. Private burial will take place at a later date. Beverly Sue Greenbaum
