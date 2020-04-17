Bill Abdella

CHAUNCEY – William G Abdella (Bill), 93, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Chauncey, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home and surrounded by his family. Bill was born March 24, 1927 in Chauncey, Ohio to the late Elias Thomas (E.T.) and Mary Ann Abdella.
Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou Earich Abdella, two brothers Francis and Edward Abdella, and three sisters Rose Marie and Margaret Abdella and Jeannine Takacs.
He is survived by his four children, Sharon (Gerald) Zukauckas, John (Nancy) Abdella, Tina Abdella, Susie (Bill) Allen; four granddaughters, Whitney Allen (Ash Allanson), Elizabeth (Jeremy) Jewell, Courtney Allen (Rory) Mead, and Maria Abdella; four great-grandchildren, AJ, Casyn, Emmalyn, and Camryn Jewell; many nieces and nephews; and Chauncey, Bill’s loyal Boston Terrier and final companion, who will surely miss his master, ‘Pa’.
A devout and faithful Catholic, Bill remained a lifelong parishioner of St Paul’s Catholic Church in Athens, Ohio, and was instrumental in constructing and obtaining funding for St Jude Catholic Church in Chauncey, Ohio. Bill was also a registered parishioner of both St Matthias Catholic Church and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio. He was a perpetual member of the Order of Saint Sharbel of the Maronite Catholic Rite and achieved Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus.
Bill graduated from Chauncey-Dover High School, class of 1945, where he excelled in “all three sports,” earning letters in football, basketball, and baseball. He received All-Ohio honorable mention his senior year and was captain and quarterback of the undefeated 1944 team. In his junior year, he led both the basketball and baseball teams to District championships. Bill was inducted into the Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.
Bill served in the US Navy during World War II, and was stationed at Manicani Island, Philippines. As part of the ‘Greatest Generation’, he was selected for the Honor Flight Program to Washington DC in 2012. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and Catholic War Veterans.
After the war, he studied journalism at Ohio University and was employed by The Athens Messenger, working in both the composing room and as a sportswriter. His most prized possessions include scrapbooks of his articles of Hubie Bobo’s football careers at Chauncey-Dover and Ohio State University. He obtained his associate degree in Business Administration from LaSalle Extension University in 1979.
Bill served ten years as President of the Chauncey Ohio Village Council, including five years as Finance Committee Chair, and was Justice of the Peace for several years. He was elected Mayor of Chauncey in 1976, and was directly responsible for obtaining significant federal funding for the restoration of the village water and sewer plant, meeting several times in Washington DC with Senator Hubert Humphrey.
Bill worked for the Ohio Lottery Commission and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), serving in various positions, firstly in Public Relations, then as Deputy Director of Administration, and finally as Aviation Administrator at Don Scott Field in Columbus, from where he retired in 1997.
Throughout his life, and in partnership with both family and friends, Bill owned and operated several local dining, recreational, and retail businesses in Athens and Chauncey.
After retirement, Bill continued to volunteer in political, civic, religious, and educational capacities until shortly before his death. He also traveled with his daughters Sharon and Tina to the Holy Land; to Rome, Italy where he met Pope Francis at the Vatican; and to Beirut, Lebanon, his mother’s ancestral home, to meet remaining family, which fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Bill was a proud and very active member of the Ohio Democratic party. He advocated strongly for the under served, and campaigned tirelessly for “his” candidates, from JFK and John J Gilligan to Ted Strickland and Sherrod Brown.
Bill never met a stranger and could discover a personal connection with anyone within a matter of minutes, whether through common friends, hometowns, shared experiences, sports, military, religion, or simply life views. All knew him as a man of faith, integrity, honesty, a loyal and devoted friend and a loving family man.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Paul’s Catholic Church at a future date for family and friends. A private burial with immediate family only will take place at Mt Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Athens. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens, Ohio.
Mass intentions may be made by contacting directly: St Paul’s Catholic Church, Athens, Ohio; or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbus, Ohio; or Saint Matthias Catholic Church, Columbus, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the: CDHS Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Tom Gibbs, Athens School Supt, PO Box 9, Chauncey, Ohio 45719.
Expressions of sympathy and cards of condolences may be sent to:
The Abdella Family C/O 4211 Marland Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43224 or Email: wga4211@sbcglobal.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.