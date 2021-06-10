The Plains - Bill Forsyth, 70, of The Plains, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, June 4, 2021 at his home.
Born April 2, 1951, in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Donald G. and Frances Bradshaw Forsyth.
He was the first graduating class of The Plains High School and retired from Ohio University after 28 years of service. Bill loved spending time with his family, traveling, riding his Harley, going to flea markets and going out to eat.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Penny Powell Forsyth; a daughter, Jennifer (Butch) Martin of Athens; two cherished grandsons, Trey and Ty Martin; two brothers, Dan (Tracie) Forsyth, John Forsyth; a sister-in-law, Linda Forsyth; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Jessie Forsyth; and a sister-in-law, Pauley Forsyth.
Services will be Saturday at noon at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service. you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time. Bill will be missed dearly.
