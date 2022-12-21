Athens - William Dean Higgins, age 62, of Athens died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home. Born Aug. 10, 1960 in Mansfield, he was the son of the late James Adam Bennett and Thelma Cooper Bennett.
Bill has a remarkable and beautiful blended family including nieces, nephews, grands, in-laws, former spouses and their families. Every single one had a place in his life for building memories and making the world a better place. May the best memories be enjoyed and the worst be given grace.
Bill was proud of his Navy service on SSBN 656 George Washington Carver. He loved the water for the rest of his life. His volunteer work with Honor Flight Columbus was a joy and came from his respect and concern for veterans and their families.
His family included his wife, Terri Haaf Higgins; four daughters, Jennifer (Ron) Libben, Sarah (David) Woodard, Lauren (Adam) Meade and Elizabeth (David) Grounds; two sons, James (Casey) Higgins and Jonathan (Kirby) Lehman; fourteen grandchildren; a sister, Karla (Tom) Smith; and two brothers, Bradley Bennett and Rick Heimann.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Bennett; his father-in-law, Donnie Brogdon; and a sister, Becky Heimann.
A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28th at 2:30 p.m. at the Lancaster American Legion Post 11, 279 Canal St., Lancaster OH 43130 with Military Funeral Honors. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, honorflightcolumbus.org.
"Fair winds and following seas, Sailor, rest your oars. We have the watch" Bill Higgins
