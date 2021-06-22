Athens - William J. "Bill" Ickinger, Jr., 78, of Athens, died on June 17, 2021 at The Arbors, in Pomeroy, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of eight years, Teresa Curran, and several cousins, including John Tapp, of Seattle, WA; Lisa Ransdell of Denver, CO; and Ahmed Sabry El Zawahry, of Alexandria, Egypt. He was preceded in death by his parents Susan Ransdell Ickinger and William J. Ickinger, Sr., of Chillicothe.
A 1961 graduate of Chillicothe High School, Bill went on to complete a BS in Electrical Engineering from Ohio State, an MS in Administrative Science and Organizational Behavior from the University of California, Riverside, and a PhD in Administrative Science from Yale. He became a college professor and taught courses on psychology, organizational behavior, and business management at the University of New Haven, Tulane University, Ohio University, and for the University of Maryland Overseas Programs in Europe, Japan, and South Korea, ending his teaching career as Professor of Management at the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande, OH.
In 1997, Bill expressed his humorous and philosophical sides with the publication of his book "If You Meet The Buddha, Eat The Buddha: An Introduction to Modern Shark Veneration".
His greatest passion post-retirement was his involvement in the Burning Man cultural movement. He served for some time as the coordinator of the southern Ohio Burning Man contingent, and relished the yearly event held in the Black Rock Desert outside of Reno, NV, which he attended numerous times.
A memorial gathering will be held, Saturday June 26th, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Following cremation his ashes will be buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Passion Works, 20 E. State St., Athens, OH 45701, www.passionworks.org. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Bill Ickinger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.