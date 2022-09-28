Bill Wooddell

Athens - William Dale Wooddell (Bill), 76, of Athens, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on the morning of September 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in his grandmother's house in Pennsboro, West Virginia, on October 9, 1945, Bill was the son of Jackson D. and Evelyn C. Wooddell. He came to Athens with his family in 1959 as a high school freshman. After graduating from Athens High School in 1963, he went on to graduate from Ohio University in 1967. Following his graduation, Bill began his teaching career in the Athens City School District serving Athens students for 31 years, retiring in 1999. Bill had overlapping careers, as he also joined his father-in-law, Charles Hayes, in the real estate business receiving his sales license in 1976 followed by his broker's license in 1982. His career with Hayes Real Estate, Athens' oldest active Real Estate brokerage since 1955, spanned four decades to the present.
Memories of Bill on the baseball mound, throughout his playing days for Athens High School and Ohio University, reflect his pitching talent as he was known for his "blazing fastball and nasty knuckleball". Upon graduating from Athens, Bill received a scholarship to join Bob Wren's Bobcats on the diamond. He contributed to the Bobcats winning teams, including their successful 1964 MAC Championship! Bill passed up an invitation from the Pittsburgh Pirates to a private try-out. Sometimes he wondered what might have been, but never regretted his decision!
While teaching in Athens schools, Bill was the 7th and 8th grade boys physical education instructor and 7th grade boys basketball coach. Following a decade at AMS, Bill moved to the high school as Athletic Director. Bill served as Assistant Baseball coach under Ed Rannow before taking over the role as head coach upon Rannow's retirement. He also served as assistant basketball coach, and coached Athens American Legion K.T. Crossen Post 21 baseball during the summer months. Bill was also an instructor with the Occupational Work Experience (OWE) program at Athens High School, placing students in jobs in the Athens community. This successful program was near and dear to his heart. The Athens High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted Bill with the Class of 1995-96. In 2006, following Bill's retirement from teaching and coaching, he was honored with his selection to the Ohio District Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, representing the Southeast Ohio District. Many of Bill's former students and athletes have remained in close contact with him over the years as they developed lifelong friendships!
Bill's teaching extended into the real estate profession when he served as Real Estate Principles and Practices instructor at Ohio University. He also became a State Licensed Appraiser in 1991, adding to his real estate sales and broker licensing. Bill was a member of the Athens County Board of Realtors, the Ohio Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Over past years, Bill was a member of The Plains Lions Club, Athens A.M. Rotary Club, Green & White Club and Athens High School Athletic Boosters. Bill was a member of Athens First United Methodist Church, Athens.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Stephanie Hayes Wooddell (Stevie), son Tyler Hayes Wooddell (Kathy), daughter Lindsey Clark Wooddell, grandsons Josh Wooddell and Caleb Wooddell; sister JoAnn Currey (Wayne) and brother James F. Wooddell (Jane); nephew Greg Currey (Robin), nephew Doug Currey (Beth),niece Heather Wooddell, nephew Matt Wooddell (Andrea); niece Laura Hooper; niece Melissa Cheatwood (Jeff), niece Shelly Storm (Shane), niece Molly Webb (Jeremy); and many great nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson D. and Evelyn C. Wooddell, his father and mother-in law, Charles M. and Dolores J. Hayes, and older brother Jackson C. Wooddell.
Friends may call Friday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens. Celebration of Life to take place Saturday at Athens First United Methodist Church, 2 S. College Street. An Open Reception will be held in the church's fellowship hall starting at 2:00 PM with the Celebration of Bill's life at 3:30 in the main sanctuary. Flowers appreciated, however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice (Athens) or a charity of your choice in Bill's memory. Please share a memory, a note. Bill Wooddell
