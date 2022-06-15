Buchtel - Billie Lynn Gumpf, 75, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed from this earth on June 14, 2022, from complications related to her battle with lung cancer. Billie will be cremated per her request. Born April 9, 1947, in Logan, Ohio. Billie retired from the Nelsonville-York City School District having spent her career as a school secretary.
Billie enjoyed organizing holiday and summer family get-togethers and visiting with friends. She loved to travel to new places, visit the hometown locations of her favorite tv remodeling shows, site-seeing and she loved to find new antique malls and shops wherever she traveled.
Billie is survived by Thomas Gumpf of Buchtel, her husband of 42 years; her son, JP Pancake (Seak Suwanark) of Henderson, Nevada; her daughter, Mistie Pancake of Buchtel. Also surviving are her mother, Judy (Sparks) Brown of Bishopville; sister, Penny Savage of Circleville; brother, Donald Eugene Coe (Kelly) of Louisiana and brother, Richard Coe of Bishopville. Also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and friends, all who loved coming to the house for Billie's cooking which included her homemade noodles, a family tradition.
Billie was preceded in death by her father, Gene Coe of Nelsonville.
A remembrance of her life will be held by the family to be determined at a future date.
Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
