Billy Butcher

Pickerington - It is with great sadness that the family of Billy Joe Butcher announces his passing on Nov. 11, 2021.
Billy was born in Akron, Ohio on Sept. 13, 1947. He was one of five children.
Following graduation from Carthage Troy High School in Coolville, he entered the military serving in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army Airborne Division. On Sept. 23, 1966, he sustained multiple battlefield injuries. He was later awarded the Purple Heart for his courage and bravery.
Following his discharge, Billy married his beautiful wife, Nancy Jane Miller, on Aug. 15, 1969. Billy was a successful, respected and well known business man who owned and operated Butcher Logging in Guysville, Ohio from 1971 to 2008.
He remained active as a member and officer of the American Veterans (AmVets) and Veterans of Foreign War (VFW). It is notable that his passing occurred on Veterans' Day. In addition, Bill would regularly donate to many of his favorite charities and would help anyone in need. Discovering golf later in life, he quickly developed a love for the sport. Playing daily with many of his friends, it became one of his favorite pastime activities. Known for his parties, be it Buckeyes or Bobcats, he loved to host fish fry and pig roast for his family and friends. However, by far Bill and Nancy's most favorite thing to do was to spend time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Billy was preceded in death by parents, Ernest "Blaine", Helen Butcher and sister-in-law, Darlene Butcher.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; daughters, Sebrina (Billy) and Tabitha (Jeffrey) Marable; grandchildren, Billie (Abdoulaye) Doumbia, Luke Ayers, Chelsea, Evan, Victoria; great-grandchildren Marissa, Malick, Amina, Kader, and Emerson; his brother, Gary and sister, Nancy (John)Ward; special friends, Adam and Suzi Moyer and countless nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services to be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida
Time and date to announced. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147.
