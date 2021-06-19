Guysville - Blain F. Sharpe, 59, of Guysville, died unexpectedly at his home June 13, 2021.
Born November 22, 1961, in Athens, he was the son of the late Charles and Wilda Sharpe.
Blaine worked at Stirling Technologies for the last 7 years where he was truly loved by all
of his co-workers. They said that Blaine was always there to help and of course to make
them laugh. He will be truly missed by all of his co-workers. Prior to Stirling Technologies,
he worked at Athens Mold and Machine for 21 years.
Blaine is survived by his wife Cindy, a daughter Courtney (Junior) Brown of Guysville,
brother Wayne (Nina) Sharpe of New Marshfield, sister Margaret Buhla of Athens,
mother-in-law Alma (Kenneth) Sickels of Athens, father-in-law Garry (Joy Cooper) Coon Sr.
of Athens, sister-in-law Mindy (Rodney) King of Athens, brother-in-law Garry Coon Jr. of
Athens, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, close friends and of course his dog Madie Mae.
Per Blaine's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. The family will have a
Celebration of Life at a later date. He will truly be missed by all.
You may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Blaine Sharpe
