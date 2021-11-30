Athens - Blanche F. Parmiter, 94, of Athens, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Crestview Rehab in Lancaster.
Born Oct. 19, 1927, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Rhoda Jeffers Gwinn.
She was a member of The Rolling Hills Baptist Church for over 50 years and resided on North Coolville Ridge Road for 56 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two children, Ronald (Sondra) Parmiter, Susi (Paul) Davis; two grandchildren, Scott (Caroline) Parmiter, Shane (Alicia) Vincent; nine great-grandchildren; twin great-great-granddaughters; a brother, Dean Gwinn; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Parmiter; a granddaughter, Kristin Guillum; four siblings, Grace Ardent, Marie Scurlock, Gene Gwinn, and Linda Linscott.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in Clarks Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday two hours prior to the service. Per city rules masks will be required. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Blanche Parmiter
