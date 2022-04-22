Buchtel - Blinda K. Easterling, age 69, of Buchtel, Ohio, passed away January 16, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Blinda was born December 18, 1952, in Paintsville, Kentucky to Roland and Annalene Reynolds.
Surviving are her husband, Howard Easterling, who she married in 1984; pets, Bella and Bootsie; and siblings, Wilma (Roy) Coleman, Garland (Joann) Reynolds, and Derek (Angela) Reynolds.
Blinda was preceded in death by her parents. Blinda Easterling
To plant a tree in memory of Blinda Easterling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.