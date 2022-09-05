Bob Astrom

Sparks - Robert Bror Astrom (Bob) left this earth-bound life unexpectedly on August 27, 2022 at the age of 47, at his home in Sparks, NV. Bob was born on January 30, 1975 and is the son of Gordon and Francie Astrom, brother to Kristin Astrom (Jess Teton) and uncle to 2 beautiful nieces and 2 charming nephews.
As a young boy, Bob learned to love running at an early age. He was the first student from Mt. Morris High School (Illinois) to join the Oregon High School cross country and track teams, which lead to many exciting meets. At Augustana College, Bob ran cross country until his knees gave out!
Bob worked hard to obtain the level of Eagle Scout. He developed the structure for high school students to obtain internships with local professions to explore future careers.
At Ohio University (Athens, OH) Bob obtained several degrees, including a BS in Electrical Engineering and a self-created degree in Acoustical Principles of Music, which incorporated music, physics and engineering. After obtaining those degrees, Bob’s chosen career was as an acoustician. He designed the interior spaces of larger theaters, performance spaces, schools and many public buildings as well as correcting environmental noise challenges in many outdoor spaces. His career took him to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver and finally Nevada. His company, Astrom Acoustics, was based initially in Athens, Ohio and then in Sparks, NV,
Bob leaves behind many friends and family members who will miss his caring nature. Often, after leaving a restaurant with a “to go bag”, he more often than not, gave it to a hungry stranger. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you do as Bob does – help feed people. Please consider a donation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Donations in Bob’s name can be made online at fbnn.org or mailed to Food Bank of Northern Nevada 550 Italy Dr, Sparks NV 89437
A visitation and remembrance service will be held at Walton’s Funeral Home in Sparks, NV on September 9, 2022 at 2pm. The following day, a Celebration of Life, will be held at his parent’s home in Spanish Springs, NV. Bob Astrom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.