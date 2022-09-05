Bob Astrom

Sparks - Robert Bror Astrom (Bob) left this earth-bound life unexpectedly on August 27, 2022 at the age of 47, at his home in Sparks, NV. Bob was born on January 30, 1975 and is the son of Gordon and Francie Astrom, brother to Kristin Astrom (Jess Teton) and uncle to 2 beautiful nieces and 2 charming nephews.

